Η πατέντα του αιώνα: Πώς καταρρίπτεται ο μύθος του τείχους του Τραμπ σε δέκα δευτερόλεπτα

What beats a 50 ft, billion-dollar wall? A 51 ft ladder @ $16.



Smugglers have engineered camouflage hook-and-ladders made of rebar that blend in so well with the border wall that it can be hard to detect, according to U.S. Border Patrol.