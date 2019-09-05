Ενας φωτογράφος αποκαλύπτει την γυμνή αλήθεια των τέλειων φωτογραφιών του Instagram

Ο Κρις Χερνάντεζ είναι 22 ετών και είναι φωτογράφος στην Φλόριντα.
Έχει πάνω από 100.000 followers στο Instagram και πρόσφατα αποφάσισε να μοιραστεί μαζί τους κάτι που κάνουν λίγοι. Να δείξει την γυμνή αλήθεια πίσω από τις τέλειες φωτογραφίες.
Δημοσίευσε λοιπόν στον λογαριασμό τους τις υπέροχες φωτογραφίες και μαζί φωτογραφίες πίσω από τις κάμερες. Πως βγαίνουν τα εφέ; Πως είναι πριν την επεξεργασία;
Πατήστε το βελάκι στα δεξιά κάθε φωτογραφίας και θα αποκαλυφθεί η αλήθεια.
View this post on Instagram
I almost slipped and fell to my demise but it was worth it (BTS on the slide 📸) . Model: @keepchambers
A post shared by Chris Hernandez (@cnhphotography) on
View this post on Instagram
Expectation vs Reality 😂 (swipe) • ** If you want to learn how to color grade/retouch like me, my tutorial is out now! ** Model: @maggie13moodie • • • • #portraits_mf #portraitpage #achadosdasemana #gramkilla #portraitphotography #kdpeoplegallery #pursuitofportraits #portraitsnyc #sonyimages #sonyportraits #portraits_today #80sfashion #aesthetic #aesthetictumblr #aestheticfeed #lamodel #laphotographer #greenaesthetic #softgrunge #ourportraitsdays #photos_dailydose #globe_portraits #ftwwne #doports #portraitsvisuals #portraitsedition #orlandophotographer #tampaphotographer #moodyports
A post shared by Chris Hernandez (@cnhphotography) on
View this post on Instagram
This is the same face that I make when I open up the fridge 😋 • • Model: @leynarivers • • • • #portraits_mf #portraitpage #achadosdasemana #gramkilla #portraitphotography #kdpeoplegallery #pursuitofportraits #portraitsnyc #sonyimages #sonyportraits #portraits_today #80sfashion #aesthetic #aesthetictumblr #aestheticfeed #lamodel #laphotographer #greenaesthetic #softgrunge #ourportraitsdays #photos_dailydose #globe_portraits #ftwwne #doports #portraitsvisuals #portraitsedition #orlandophotographer #tampaphotographer #moodyports
A post shared by Chris Hernandez (@cnhphotography) on
View this post on Instagram
my reflection shows who I am inside 🎭 . . Model: @maggie13moodie
A post shared by Chris Hernandez (@cnhphotography) on
View this post on Instagram
🙉🙈🙊- Thank you for being so patient with me, NYC was so fun with @leynarivers @espinosamark & @joseph4real1995 it was definitely a trip to remember. I can’t wait to show you all the photos!! • • Model: @gia_zi • • • • #portraits_mf #portraitpage #achadosdasemana #gramkilla #portraitphotography #kdpeoplegallery #pursuitofportraits #portraitsnyc #sonyimages #sonyportraits #portraits_today #80sfashion #aesthetic #aesthetictumblr #aestheticfeed #lamodel #laphotographer #greenaesthetic #softgrunge #ourportraitsdays #photos_dailydose #globe_portraits #ftwwne #doports #portraitsvisuals #portraitsedition #orlandophotographer #tampaphotographer #moodyports
A post shared by Chris Hernandez (@cnhphotography) on
View this post on Instagram
Racing thoughts 📃 (swipe for a BTS) • Im going to be in LA April 26-29, if anyone wants to collab DM me 📸 Model: @gia_zi • • • • #gramkilla #discoverportrait #pursuitofportraits #bravoportraits #agameoftones #globe_people #portraitpage #portraitvisuals #tampaphotography #portraitgames #theportraitpr0ject #tampaphotographer #portraits_vision #portraitsociety #portraitmood #orlandophotographer #feature_portraits #moodyports #xelfies #portraitsofficial #shootersonly #creative_portraits #orlandophotography #photos_dailydose #theworldofportraits
A post shared by Chris Hernandez (@cnhphotography) on
View this post on Instagram
You see a puddle I see a cool location 🌊📸 • Model: @leynarivers . . . . #portraits_mf #portraitpage #achadosdasemana #gramkilla #portraitphotography #kdpeoplegallery #pursuitofportraits #portraitsnyc #sonyimages #sonyportraits #portraits_today #80sfashion #aesthetic #aesthetictumblr #aestheticfeed #lamodel #laphotographer #greenaesthetic #softgrunge #ourportraitsdays #photos_dailydose #globe_portraits #ftwwne #doports #portraitsvisuals #portraitsedition #orlandophotographer #tampaphotographer #moodyports
A post shared by Chris Hernandez (@cnhphotography) on
View this post on Instagram
OMG guys.. I caught @laurengav_ in mid-transformation 😱🐏 —— Model: @laurengav_ BTS Photo: @kadeemiii Reflector: @victoralejandrogm Makeup: @hannahtaymua Horns: MADE BY ME HENNY 🔥 • • • • • #gramkilla #portraitsociety #sonyportraits #portraitsquad #portraitcollective #portrait_mf #humanedge #myphotoshop #portrait_vision #tampaphotographer #777luckyfish #artdaily #art_viral #artshub #creative_portraits #yourvisiongallery #globe_portraits #portraitstream #portraitsvisuals #pursuitofportraits #portrait_star #portraitfolk #earth_portraits #moodyports #makeportrait #bravoportraits #orlandophotographer
A post shared by Chris Hernandez (@cnhphotography) on
View this post on Instagram
Lost in little Tokyo 🐻 -LA and the people there was magical, definitely a memorable trip ✈️ • Model: @livieownie BTS: @kadeemiii • • • • • #gramkilla #portraitsociety #sonyportraits #portraitsquad #portraitcollective #portrait_mf #humanedge #losangeles #portrait_vision #tampaphotographer #777luckyfish #artdaily #art_viral #artshub #creative_portraits #yourvisiongallery #globe_portraits #portraitstream #portraitsvisuals #pursuitofportraits #portrait_star #portraitfolk #earth_portraits #moodyports #makeportrait #bravoportraits #orlandophotographer
A post shared by Chris Hernandez (@cnhphotography) on
View this post on Instagram
I had a last minute idea and we made it work 📸 (Behind the scenes next slide ➡️) • • Model: @maggie13moodie BTS Photo: @geoleon Inspo: @alexandrov.creation • • • • • #gramkilla #portraitsociety #sonyportraits #portraitsquad #portraitcollective #portrait_mf #humanedge #myphotoshop #portrait_vision #tampaphotographer #777luckyfish #artdaily #art_viral #artshub #creative_portraits #yourvisiongallery #globe_portraits #portraitstream #portraitsvisuals #pursuitofportraits #portrait_star #portraitfolk #earth_portraits #moodyports #makeportrait #bravoportraits #orlandophotographer
A post shared by Chris Hernandez (@cnhphotography) on
View this post on Instagram
I've got the eye of the _____. Finish the quote 😜🐯 • If you want to learn how to edit like me I have a tutorial out now :) • Model: @zhangsta.ang BTS: @leynarivers • • • • • #gramkilla #portraitsociety #sonyportraits #portraitsquad #portraitcollective #portrait_mf #humanedge #losangelesphotographer #portrait_vision #tampaphotographer #777luckyfish #artdaily #art_viral #artshub #creative_portraits #yourvisiongallery #globe_portraits #portraitstream #portraitsvisuals #pursuitofportraits #portrait_star #portraitfolk #earth_portraits #asian #makeportrait #bravoportraits #orlandophotographer
A post shared by Chris Hernandez (@cnhphotography) on
View this post on Instagram
Through the Looking-Glass ✨ (Behind the scenes last slide ⏩) What do you think of these fairytale themed photos? • Model: @puffd4ddy BTS Photo: @geoleon • • • • • #gramkilla #portraitsociety #sonyportraits #portraitsquad #portraitcollective #portrait_mf #humanedge #myphotoshop #portrait_vision #tampaphotographer #777luckyfish #artdaily #art_viral #artshub #creative_portraits #yourvisiongallery #globe_portraits #portraitstream #portraitsvisuals #pursuitofportraits #portrait_star #portraitfolk #earth_portraits #moodyports #makeportrait #bravoportraits #orlandophotographer
A post shared by Chris Hernandez (@cnhphotography) on
View this post on Instagram
Here’s a before & after video of some of my favorite old/new images that I’ve shot, it’s interesting to look back and see the progression. I still have so much to learn but I’m super grateful for all of you and your continued support. ALSO, be on the lookout for a YouTube video out soon (Almost done I PROMISE). Do you want to see more of these types of videos, let me know. Much love ❤️ • Credits (in order): @maggie13moodie @gia_zi @puffd4ddy @angelmydarling (MUA @purpledivo) @leynarivers • • • • • #portraitphotography #portraiture #portrait_perfection #postmoreportraits #portraitisreligion #featuredpalette #rsa_portraits #agameofportraits #humaneffect #portraitpage #makeportraits #pursuitofportraits #portraits #featuremeofh #quietthechaos #portraitmood #portrait_shots #portraits_ig #postthepeople #portraitphotographer #portraitoftheday #discoverportrait #orlandophotographer #tampaphotographer #gramkilla
A post shared by Chris Hernandez (@cnhphotography) on
View this post on Instagram
ANOTHA ONE 😂 a little before/after video of some of my favorite recent & past photos. As artists we want to see progress with every new project but it’s always nice to look back and see what’s changed. Hope you enjoy it, thanks for all the amazing support ❤️📸 • Models(in order): @maggie13moodie @puffd4ddy @laurengav_ @leynarivers @keepchambers @patchebo @angelmydarling @nat_torious @sarah.atoms @kaytie.ann Song - Cyborg Chase by Toxxify • • • • • #gramkilla #portraitsociety #sonyportraits #portraitsquad #portraitcollective #portrait_mf #humanedge #myphotoshop #portrait_vision #tampaphotographer #777luckyfish #artdaily #art_viral #artshub #creative_portraits #yourvisiongallery #globe_portraits #portraitstream #portraitsvisuals #pursuitofportraits #portrait_star #portraitfolk #earth_portraits #moodyports #makeportrait #bravoportraits #orlandophotographer
A post shared by Chris Hernandez (@cnhphotography) on
Πηγή: Insider
