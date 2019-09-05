LIFE
Ενας φωτογράφος αποκαλύπτει την γυμνή αλήθεια των τέλειων φωτογραφιών του Instagram

Πως βγαίνουν οι αψεγάδιαστες φωτογραφίες;

Ο Κρις Χερνάντεζ είναι 22 ετών και είναι φωτογράφος στην Φλόριντα.

Έχει πάνω από 100.000 followers στο Instagram και πρόσφατα αποφάσισε να μοιραστεί μαζί τους κάτι που κάνουν λίγοι. Να δείξει την γυμνή αλήθεια πίσω από τις τέλειες φωτογραφίες.

Δημοσίευσε λοιπόν στον λογαριασμό τους τις υπέροχες φωτογραφίες και μαζί φωτογραφίες πίσω από τις κάμερες. Πως βγαίνουν τα εφέ; Πως είναι πριν την επεξεργασία; 

Πατήστε το βελάκι στα δεξιά κάθε φωτογραφίας και θα αποκαλυφθεί η αλήθεια.  

 

View this post on Instagram

Here’s a before & after video of some of my favorite old/new images that I’ve shot, it’s interesting to look back and see the progression. I still have so much to learn but I’m super grateful for all of you and your continued support. ALSO, be on the lookout for a YouTube video out soon (Almost done I PROMISE). Do you want to see more of these types of videos, let me know. Much love ❤️ • Credits (in order): @maggie13moodie @gia_zi @puffd4ddy @angelmydarling (MUA @purpledivo) @leynarivers • • • • • #portraitphotography #portraiture #portrait_perfection #postmoreportraits #portraitisreligion #featuredpalette #rsa_portraits #agameofportraits #humaneffect #portraitpage #makeportraits #pursuitofportraits #portraits #featuremeofh #quietthechaos #portraitmood #portrait_shots #portraits_ig #postthepeople #portraitphotographer #portraitoftheday #discoverportrait #orlandophotographer #tampaphotographer #gramkilla

A post shared by Chris Hernandez (@cnhphotography) on

View this post on Instagram

ANOTHA ONE 😂 a little before/after video of some of my favorite recent & past photos. As artists we want to see progress with every new project but it’s always nice to look back and see what’s changed. Hope you enjoy it, thanks for all the amazing support ❤️📸 • Models(in order): @maggie13moodie @puffd4ddy @laurengav_ @leynarivers @keepchambers @patchebo @angelmydarling @nat_torious @sarah.atoms @kaytie.ann Song - Cyborg Chase by Toxxify • • • • • #gramkilla #portraitsociety #sonyportraits #portraitsquad #portraitcollective #portrait_mf #humanedge #myphotoshop #portrait_vision #tampaphotographer #777luckyfish #artdaily #art_viral #artshub #creative_portraits #yourvisiongallery #globe_portraits #portraitstream #portraitsvisuals #pursuitofportraits #portrait_star #portraitfolk #earth_portraits #moodyports #makeportrait #bravoportraits #orlandophotographer

A post shared by Chris Hernandez (@cnhphotography) on

Πηγή: Insider

