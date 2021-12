ΗΠΑ: Ανακοινώθηκε διπλωματικό μποϊκοτάζ στους Χειμερινούς Αγώνες του 2022 στην Κίνα

via Associated Press A staff member wearing a face mask to protect against COVID-19 stands amid empty spectator seats at the FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup, a test event for the 2022 Winter Olympics, at the Genting Resort Secret Garden in Zhangjiakou in northern China's Hebei Province, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

via Associated Press Residents wearing masks pass by propaganda boards promoting the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Beijing reiterates its commitment to hosting a frugal and green Winter Olympics ahead of the February sporting event, promising to make the games "simple and excellent." (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)