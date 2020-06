Ολλανδία: Οικονομικό πακέτο διάσωσης 3,4 δις ευρώ για την KLM

Sjoerd van der Wal via Getty Images SCHIPHOL, NETHERLANDS - JUNE 18: KLM (Koninklijke Luchtvaart Maatschappij - Royal Dutch Airlines) airplanes parked on the tarmac of Schiphol Airport on June 18 near Amsterdam,Netherlands. After the COVID-19 crisis KLM is starting their services again, despite an ongoing discussion about safety in airplanes concerning the spread of the coronavirus. KLM is also the subject of criticism because of the government support it received and tha bonus rewards for the Air France - KLM managing board and the impact of flying on the environment in general (Photo by Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images)