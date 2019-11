Γιατί δίνουν χιλιάδες δολάρια για να αγοράσουν ρούχα που δεν υπάρχουν (κυριολεκτικά)

View this post on Instagram

FROM HAUTE COUTURE TO THOUGHT COUTURE 💾 . What if the expertise you use didn’t exist when the rules were made? What if you make clothing with exactly the same dedication to craft, while exploring creative possibilities that aren’t limited by the physical world? Our garments will never consume natural resources. No animals will be driven to the brink of extinction by digital fashion. Couture can exist but not be physical, just like a thought. But could fashion allow ‘thought couture’ a place alongside haute couture? . As Mary’s husband Richard, CEO of @quantstamp said: "500 years ago we jumped on a ship to sail to the edge of the map, but all of the physical world has been discovered already. It is really exciting to discover a space that hasn't been explored yet, like the blockchain, especially in combination with apparel." . READ ABOUT IT ON OUR BLOG, LINK IN BIO